82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 8:55 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to shoot past Colorado Avalanche left wing Ga ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to shoot past Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ schedule is set for their NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens.

Game 1 will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, and the teams will play every other day in the best-of-seven series. Games 3 and 6 will be on USA Network. All others will be on NBCSN.

Game 1 — 6 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 2 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 18, Bell Centre, USA

Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 20, Bell Centre, NBCSN

Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Bell Centre, USA*

Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

*If necessary

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
3
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
4
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
5
Las Vegas saloon, casino battle in court; closing arguments heard
Las Vegas saloon, casino battle in court; closing arguments heard
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST