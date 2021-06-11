Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
Check out all the dates and times for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Golden Knights’ schedule is set for their NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens.
Game 1 will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, and the teams will play every other day in the best-of-seven series. Games 3 and 6 will be on USA Network. All others will be on NBCSN.
Game 1 — 6 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN
Game 2 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN
Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 18, Bell Centre, USA
Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 20, Bell Centre, NBCSN
Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*
Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Bell Centre, USA*
Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*
*If necessary
