Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series

Check out all the dates and times for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks to shoot past Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ schedule is set for their NHL semifinal against the Montreal Canadiens.

Game 1 will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, and the teams will play every other day in the best-of-seven series. Games 3 and 6 will be on USA Network. All others will be on NBCSN.

Game 1 — 6 p.m. Monday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 2 — 6 p.m. Wednesday, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN

Game 3 — 5 p.m. June 18, Bell Centre, USA

Game 4 — 5 p.m. June 20, Bell Centre, NBCSN

Game 5 — 6 p.m. June 22, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

Game 6 — 5 p.m. June 24, Bell Centre, USA*

Game 7 — 5 p.m. June 26, T-Mobile Arena, NBCSN*

*If necessary

