Shea Theodore eager for Golden Knights’ ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said Thursday’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at T-Mobile Arena will be “special” for him after he survived a brush with testicular cancer.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) makes a shot on goal during the third period of the game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Shea Theodore still has his moments of vulnerability off the ice. He’s still hitting his stride on it.

But he’s out there, and that’s what’s important to him and his teammates. Theodore survived a brush with testicular cancer this summer, returned healthy and has yet to miss a game for the Golden Knights.

That will make “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday all the more meaningful. The Knights will wear lavender jerseys during warmups that will be autographed and auctioned to benefit organizations that help with early detection and screening for those who can’t afford it.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation also will present a $75,000 check to pediatric cancer organizations.

“It’s a pretty special game,” said Theodore, the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” ambassador. “It’s good to bring some awareness to it. It’s just going to be a lot of fun to play.”

Playing in games such as Thursday’s probably wasn’t on Theodore’s mind when he was told he failed a drug test at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in May. The defenseman quickly learned the hormone (hCG) that led to him failing can be a sign of testicular cancer.

He underwent surgery to remove a 5 millimeter by 5 millimeter lump soon after his diagnosis. He started training camp late because he was still getting up to speed, but other than that, he’s shown no ill effects.

“He’s happy, as always, every morning,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “He didn’t lose an edge on the ice. He’s still unbelievable to watch. He’s the same old Shea.”

The fact that Theodore hasn’t missed a beat has been extremely comforting for the Knights given how much the news shocked them. Defenseman Nate Schmidt called Theodore “an absolute warrior.”

“He’s been a rock for us,” Schmidt said. “Because it really struck me when I heard the news. That’s just not something you want to hear. For a guy to have to go through that and come out and be playing today, count your blessings.”

Sharks return

The Knights face the rival San Jose Sharks on Thursday for the first time since the first two games of the season. The Knights won both games by a combined 9-2 score, and coach Gerard Gallant called them “probably our best two games of the year.”

The losses were the start of a 4-10-1 beginning for the Sharks, but they’ve since won six of seven.

“They didn’t get off to a great start. They’re playing good hockey now,” Gallant said. “I think tomorrow night’s game is going to be one of those big games (with) two teams that are probably not happy (with) where they are in the standings.”

Odds and ends

— Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and right wing Alex Tuch were given maintenance days and didn’t practice Wednesday.

— The Knights announced Wednesday that their new Henderson rink will be called “Lifeguard Arena in Henderson” because of a long-term partnership with BT Supplies West Inc.

