Soon you can watch Golden Knights’ ‘Valiant’ for free

On April 1, the documentary that chronicles the thrills and heartbreak of the 2017-18 season will be free to stream for all Amazon Prime members.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), center, speaks during a ceremony honoring victims and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s going to be awhile before the Golden Knights are back on the ice, but you can relive that magical inaugural season when “Valiant” skates onto Amazon Prime.

On April 1, the documentary that chronicles the thrills and heartbreak of the 2017-18 season will be free to stream for all Amazon Prime members. In addition to the games, “Valiant” looks at how the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting affected Las Vegas and the team and brought the two together.

“Once we got out to Las Vegas and started making the movie, it became one of the most emotional experiences of my life,” producer Virgil Price said.

“Valiant” includes interviews and insight from players Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves, Nate Schmidt, Malcolm Subban and Alex Tuch. The film’s anchor, though, is Deryk Engelland.

“If Bill Foley and the city are the two main characters, he’s the third most important character in this whole thing,” writer-director Cruz Angeles said, “because he does become the glue that brings these two things together.”

