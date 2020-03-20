Soon you can watch Golden Knights’ ‘Valiant’ for free
It’s going to be awhile before the Golden Knights are back on the ice, but you can relive that magical inaugural season when “Valiant” skates onto Amazon Prime.
On April 1, the documentary that chronicles the thrills and heartbreak of the 2017-18 season will be free to stream for all Amazon Prime members. In addition to the games, “Valiant” looks at how the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting affected Las Vegas and the team and brought the two together.
“Once we got out to Las Vegas and started making the movie, it became one of the most emotional experiences of my life,” producer Virgil Price said.
“Valiant” includes interviews and insight from players Marc-Andre Fleury, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves, Nate Schmidt, Malcolm Subban and Alex Tuch. The film’s anchor, though, is Deryk Engelland.
“If Bill Foley and the city are the two main characters, he’s the third most important character in this whole thing,” writer-director Cruz Angeles said, “because he does become the glue that brings these two things together.”
