Tickets on sale for NHL’s All-Star Weekend fan fest in Las Vegas

One of the many events that will take place during NHL All-Star Weekend this February now has tickets on sale.

A giant hockey puck is part of Thunder Alley area during the NHL All-Star fan fest outside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Dirk Shadd/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Tickets are on sale for the NHL’s fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall from Feb. 3-6 as part of All-Star Weekend.

The fair will feature interactive games, a kids zone, appearances by NHL alumni and mascots, memorabilia and trophy displays and other activities that will be announced at a later date. The Stanley Cup will be one of the items present. There will also be watch parties for the skills competition and All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 4 and 5, respectively, at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets are on sale at NHL.com/FanFair for $15 for adults and $12 for kids, seniors, college students and members of the military. Children 3-years-old and under will be admitted for free.

The festival will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

All-Star Weekend will be the first high-profile NHL event the Golden Knights have hosted since their expansion draft. The league is expected to take advantage of the location in Las Vegas, with outdoor activities possibly taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard as part of the skills competition.

The skills competition will be televised on ESPN and the All-Star Game will be shown on KTNV-13. Rosters won’t be announced until next month, but five Knights players — left wing Max Pacioretty, center Chandler Stephenson, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wings Mark Stone and Reilly Smith — are on the ballot for Pacific Division captain.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.