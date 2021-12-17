48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Tickets on sale for NHL’s All-Star Weekend fan fest in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
A giant hockey puck is part of Thunder Alley area during the NHL All-Star fan fest outside Amal ...
A giant hockey puck is part of Thunder Alley area during the NHL All-Star fan fest outside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Dirk Shadd/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Tickets are on sale for the NHL’s fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall from Feb. 3-6 as part of All-Star Weekend.

The fair will feature interactive games, a kids zone, appearances by NHL alumni and mascots, memorabilia and trophy displays and other activities that will be announced at a later date. The Stanley Cup will be one of the items present. There will also be watch parties for the skills competition and All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 4 and 5, respectively, at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets are on sale at NHL.com/FanFair for $15 for adults and $12 for kids, seniors, college students and members of the military. Children 3-years-old and under will be admitted for free.

The festival will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

All-Star Weekend will be the first high-profile NHL event the Golden Knights have hosted since their expansion draft. The league is expected to take advantage of the location in Las Vegas, with outdoor activities possibly taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard as part of the skills competition.

The skills competition will be televised on ESPN and the All-Star Game will be shown on KTNV-13. Rosters won’t be announced until next month, but five Knights players — left wing Max Pacioretty, center Chandler Stephenson, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wings Mark Stone and Reilly Smith — are on the ballot for Pacific Division captain.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
2
Raiders report: 3 starters out for Saturday’s game
Raiders report: 3 starters out for Saturday’s game
3
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
Fontainebleau letter signage gets initial tryout on Strip tower
4
Nevada, 2 other states agree to buoy Lake Mead elevation
Nevada, 2 other states agree to buoy Lake Mead elevation
5
Shooting at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas injures 1
Shooting at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas injures 1
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST