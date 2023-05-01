69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 9:55 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2023 - 8:55 pm
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10 ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on ESPN.

Game 2 will be Friday at a time to be determined. The complete second-round schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.

The Knights have home-ice advantage, so they will also host Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Oilers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at Rogers Place.

The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
4
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
5
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
Knights learn opponent for second-round NHL playoff series
Knights learn opponent for second-round NHL playoff series
4 things to watch in Golden Knights-Oilers playoff series
4 things to watch in Golden Knights-Oilers playoff series
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5