Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL

The NHL released the start time and the TV info for Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on ESPN.

Game 2 will be Friday at a time to be determined. The complete second-round schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.

The Knights have home-ice advantage, so they will also host Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Oilers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at Rogers Place.

The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.

