Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
The NHL released the start time and the TV info for Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers.
Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on ESPN.
Game 2 will be Friday at a time to be determined. The complete second-round schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.
The Knights have home-ice advantage, so they will also host Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Oilers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 at Rogers Place.
The winner will play the winner of the Dallas-Seattle series in the Western Conference Final.
