Tomas Nosek says his mouth is like a magnet for pucks

Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek put his toughness on display again after he was hit in the mouth with a puck in the series opener Monday at St. Louis.

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Nick Holden has been around the NHL block during his 10 seasons. But the Golden Knights defenseman isn’t sure he’s played with anyone who takes more damage than Tomas Nosek.

“I don’t know what attracts everything to his face like that,” Holden said after Wednesday’s morning skate in St. Louis.

The latest example came Monday when Nosek was hit in the mouth by a shot from Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the second period of the Knights’ victory over the Blues. Nosek was bleeding profusely as he left the ice with 13:30 remaining and went straight to the locker room.

The forward returned with about two minutes left in the period and logged 6:12 of ice time on eight shifts in the third period with the Knights comfortably in front.

“Last year I got hit by a puck, too. My mouth’s a little bit like (a) magnet, I don’t know,” Nosek said. “It’s just the pain. I can manage the pain if they stitch me. If it’s not bleeding, I can go back and play. It’s fine.”

Nosek scored in the first period and continues to produce as the third-line center. The pending unrestricted free agent posted 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past 11 games and is approaching his career highs in every major offensive category.

With his newfound fame, Nosek joked it’s a good thing he doesn’t have Twitter so he remains focused.

“Obviously it’s been a good stretch for me,” Nosek said. “But I’m a team player, and if we get a win and I don’t score a point, it’s always good for me.”

Nosek isn’t the first, nor the last, player to keep playing after taking a puck to the face. The display of toughness is noticed by teammates, however.

“When guys like that come back and they’re bleeding or missing teeth, I think it just gives a little bit of energy,” Holden said. “Everyone always gives him a pat and a hoot and holler when he gets back on the bench.”

Green jackets

Defenseman Brayden McNabb is one of several golf junkies in the Knights’ locker room and will be following the Masters this week.

McNabb didn’t give his pick to wear the green jacket Sunday, but the field does include Canadians Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir.

“I’m sure we’ll have a pool of some sort going on,” McNabb said. “It’s fun to watch and good entertainment for the week.”

Draft pick signs

Forward Maxim Marushev, 22, signed a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2021-22 season.

Marushev was a seventh-round selection (No. 215 overall) in the 2020 draft and collected 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 37 games in the Russian minor league. He appeared in seven Kontinental Hockey League games with Ak Bars Kazan.

