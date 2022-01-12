Undermanned Golden Knights lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

Toronto’s William Nylander scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights lost to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for position near the net with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) watches the action during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) fights for position near the net with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrates his goal with right wing Mark Stone (61), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ice is kicked up as Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nick Ritchie (20) and teammate left wing Kyle Clifford (43) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) grabs a shot on goal by Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ondrej Kase (25) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks to make a stop with Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) assisting and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) nearby during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks to Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) eyeing a shot with Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) helping to guard the net during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Toronto's William Nylander scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights lost to the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 17,911 at T-Mobile Arena.

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell turned away all three attempts in the shootout by the Knights, who rallied in the third period for a point but lost for the fourth time in the past five games (1-2-2).

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored during a five-on-three power play with 8:12 remaining in the third period to tie the score 3-3 after center William Karlsson notched his second goal in the past three games early in the period.

Keegan Kolesar converted on the power play in the first period for the Knights, who won the special teams battle against Toronto’s highly ranked units.

The Knights played without centers Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick and defenseman Shea Theodore, all of whom entered NHL COVID-19 protocol. Also, winger William Carrier was scratched because of an upper-body injury.

Center Jake Leschyshyn, right wing Jonas Rondbjerg and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were called up to fill their roster spots.

Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev scored in the second period to put the Maple Leafs on top 3-1 before the Knights rallied. Toronto blew a pair of three-goal leads in its last game Saturday at Colorado and lost in overtime.

Nylander beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner on a breakaway in the first period to open the scoring.

