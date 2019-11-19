Valentin Zykov returns to Golden Knights practice

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov, who is serving a 20-game suspension for a violation of the the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program, returned to practice Tuesday.

Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov (7) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov, who is serving a 20-game suspension for a violation of the the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program, returned to practice Tuesday at City National Arena.

Valentin Zykov is on the ice at Golden Knights morning skate. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/BwwhIS4K7s — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) November 19, 2019

The league’s collective bargaining agreement permits players to return 10 days prior to the conclusion of the suspension. Zykov is eligible to play starting Nov. 29 against Arizona.

Zykov was suspended Oct. 17 after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He has two assists in seven games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.