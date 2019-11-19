72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Valentin Zykov returns to Golden Knights practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2019 - 10:37 am
 

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov, who is serving a 20-game suspension for a violation of the the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program, returned to practice Tuesday at City National Arena.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement permits players to return 10 days prior to the conclusion of the suspension. Zykov is eligible to play starting Nov. 29 against Arizona.

Zykov was suspended Oct. 17 after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He has two assists in seven games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST