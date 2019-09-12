What it’s like to drive the Golden Knights Zamboni

With hockey back in season, Golden Edge host Cassie Soto fills us in on what it takes to be a Zamboni operator for the Golden Knights.

Year three of the Vegas Golden Knights tips off on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 PM with the first preseason game versus the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

With hockey back in season that means it’s time once again to roll out the fan-favorite Zamboni machine.

Here are a few Zamboni quick facts:

– Zambonis can go up to 9 MPH

– On average, a Zamboni costs $10,000, but some models can be priced as high as six figures

– You do not need a special license to be a Zamboni operator

– The Zamboni was created by Frank J. Zamboni in the late 1940’s

– It takes the Zamboni about 10 minutes to resurface the ice

