What it’s like to drive the Golden Knights Zamboni
With hockey back in season, Golden Edge host Cassie Soto fills us in on what it takes to be a Zamboni operator for the Golden Knights.
Year three of the Vegas Golden Knights tips off on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 PM with the first preseason game versus the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
With hockey back in season that means it’s time once again to roll out the fan-favorite Zamboni machine.
In honor of the season starting back up, Golden Edge host Cassie Soto fills us in on what it takes to be a Zamboni operator for the Golden Knights.
Here are a few Zamboni quick facts:
– Zambonis can go up to 9 MPH
– On average, a Zamboni costs $10,000, but some models can be priced as high as six figures
– You do not need a special license to be a Zamboni operator
– The Zamboni was created by Frank J. Zamboni in the late 1940’s
– It takes the Zamboni about 10 minutes to resurface the ice
