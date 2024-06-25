What kind of player can the Knights expect to get with 19th pick?

History shows the Golden Knights could land a good player when they select 19th overall at the NHL draft at The Sphere.

Report: Pending free agent says he will not re-sign with Knights

3 things to watch for during the 2024 NHL draft at The Sphere

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy warms up before the start of Game 5 of the first-round of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) celebrates a goal by Josh Doanagainst the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield battle for the puck in the first period during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Not all NHL draft picks are guaranteed to be a major success.

First overall selections like Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid come close, but those type of players don’t come around often.

The hope for teams not picking at the top of the draft is that they can select someone that can develop within their organization. That’s what the Golden Knights will attempt to do when they select 19th in this year’s draft at The Sphere on Friday. It’s the earliest the team will be picking since taking center Peyton Krebs 17th overall in 2019.

History shows the Knights are in a good spot. The 19th pick has produced several longtime veterans and a couple future Hall of Famers.

Here are some notable names that were taken where the Knights are drafting:

2003 – Center Ryan Getzlaf

The Anaheim Ducks selected Getzlaf, their captain for 12 seasons, 19th overall in 2003. It didn’t take long for the pick to be considered a success.

Getzlaf lifted the Stanley Cup his second season with the team in 2007.

He retired in 2022 after scoring 1,019 points in 1,157 games, all with the Ducks. He’s one of several members of his draft class that should get strong consideration for the Hall of Fame, along with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (No. 1), center Eric Staal (No. 2), left wing Zach Parise (No. 17), defenseman Brent Burns (No. 20), center Patrice Bergeron (No. 45) and right wing Joe Pavelski (No. 205).

2008 – Defenseman Luca Sbisa

Yes, the former Original Misfit was a first-round pick once upon a time.

Sbisa played 549 NHL games for seven different franchises, including 30 with the Knights in 2018 after they selected him from Vancouver in the expansion draft.

The defenseman retired in 2021. He is currently a development coach with the San Jose Sharks.

2009 – Left wing Chris Kreider

The New York Rangers found a gem here in 2009.

Kreider has become one of the best goal scorers in the NHL. He’s scored at least 36 goals each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 52 in 2022.

2010 – Center Nick Bjugstad

The 6-foot-6-inch forward is coming off a 45-point season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Bjugstad has played for five NHL teams during his 12-year career. He’s been a reliable middle-six forward throughout.

2011 – Defenseman Oscar Klefbom

The Edmonton Oilers appeared set to get a great return on their investment for this pick.

Klefbom scored 156 points in 378 games his first seven seasons while providing solid defense from the blue line. But injuries unfortunately appear to have cut his career short. Klefbom hasn’t played since 2020.

2012 – Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sometimes, teams are lucky enough to land the best goalie in the world in the high teens.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 11 years. It’s no coincidence that run happened with Vasilevskiy in their crease.

The 29-year-old won the 2019 Vezina Trophy, helped the Lightning lift two Stanley Cups and was named the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP.

2017 – Center Josh Norris

Norris has been slowed down after undergoing shoulder surgery in January 2023, but the 25-year-old still has plenty of potential.

Norris was selected 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks before he was sent to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Erik Karlsson trade in 2019. He scored a career-high 35 goals during the 2021-22.

Norris scored 30 points in 50 games last year.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.