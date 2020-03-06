Zach Whitecloud talks background, The Bachelor

Golden Knights rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud joined the Golden Edge podcast Monday to discuss his season, his background and his reality TV fandom.

Golden Knights Defenseman Zach Whitecloud joins the Golden Edge Podcast to talk about being part of the team, helping out his community back home, and his career. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zach Whitecloud sure doesn’t sound 23-year-old when he talks.

The Golden Knights rookie defenseman is mature beyond his years, and it shows in his words and his actions. Not just on the ice, where he has been a surprising Knights’ contributor after the All-Star break, but off it as well.

Whitecloud discussed his passions away from hockey, his journey to the NHL and more on the latest edition of the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge podcast. Listen to the full interview above, or read some selected highlights below:

On his quieter style of play:

“I think with my skillset, the best games are the ones that the guys like you who are up in the stands and are at the games don’t really recognize me. I think that’s the biggest attribute to my game is that it’s calm, it’s simple. I play a two-way style. I can contribute offensively and that’s starting to come along a lot more as the games go by.”

On choosing the Knights as a college free agent in 2017:

”It was a time that I got to pick my destination where I thought I would give myself the best chance to make it to the National Hockey League and help a team contribute to a Stanley Cup. I think that was the biggest (thought) process going throughout is who can I help the most? And where will my game fit in the most? And what organization can I fit into that I can help and is involved in the community, things that I like? And Vegas was the biggest spot for me.”

On his fandom of “The Bachelor”:

“It all started in junior hockey. My billet parents, Jack and Karen Forster, we started a Bachelor Monday night. …

“It went from six or seven guys to about 15 or 16 boys. I think the guys mainly came for the food. Some guys would sit on their phones the whole time just to eat. That’s where Bachelor Mondays started for me and I’ve been watching ever since. I haven’t been able to catch up recently though, which I’m kind of upset about.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.