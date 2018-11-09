Californian wins Nevada Open in Mesquite

Mark Anguiano of Whittier, California, shot rounds of 66-64-71—201 to finish 14 under par and win the $140,000 Nevada Open by two strokes Thursday at CasaBlanca and Palms golf courses.

Mark Anguiano, winner of the Nevada Open in Mesquite, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Brian Hurlburt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hans Reimers and Trent Virden tied for second. Rylee Reinertson was fourth at 11 under, and UNLV product Eddie Olson finished fifth at 9 under. The low amateur was Andrew Von Lossow, who finished 1 over and missed the cut.

The field included 217 pros and five amateurs from around the United States looking to use mini tour success and experience as a stepping stone to the PGA Tour. Anguiano made $28,000 for winning the tournament.

■ Champions: At Phoenix, Paul Goydos and Tim Petrovic each shot 8-under 63 to share the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, leaving points leader Bernhard Langer seven strokes back in the tour’s season finale. Scott Parel, No. 2 in the standings, made a double bogey on 18 for a 71. Langer and Parel would take the Cup with a tournament victory.

■ PGA: At Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Matt Kuchar decided at the last minute to play the Mayakoba Golf Classic and made it look like a wise decision with a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead with Dominic Bozzelli and tour rookie Kramer Hickok. The large group at 65 included defending champion Patton Kizzire and Abraham Ancer.

■ LPGA: At Hainan Island, China, top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 68 to take a four-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Blue Bay tournament. Jennifer Song, Moriya Jutanugarn and Gaby Lopez shot 71s and were tied for second.

■ European PGA: At Sun City, South Africa, Sergio Garcia flew into a four-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge with an 8-under 64 for the biggest opening-round advantage on the tour in a year. Rory McIlroy was eight strokes back.