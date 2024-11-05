Former LPGA Match Play champion plans to retire after season

Ally Ewing, who counts the Las Vegas LPGA stop in 2021 among her three career titles, is retiring following the 2024 season.

Ally Ewing watches her drive on hole 7 during the third day of Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Friday, May 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ally Ewing chips onto the 18th hole during the quarter final round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ally Ewing hits out of the bunker at the 17th hole during the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When the LPGA Match Play returns to Shadow Creek in the spring, one of the tournament’s former champions will not be there.

Ally Ewing, who won the inaugural event in 2021 for the second of her three LPGA titles, is calling it a career at the end of the 2024 season at age 32.

“I’ve always just known there is more to life than golf,” said Ewing, currently 19th in the world rankings. “Golf has been a huge part of my life. There is no doubt about that. Every decision I’ve made has had some sort of thought behind how it would impact my golf career.”

Ewing is ready to find out what life is like away from the weekly grind of professional golf.

“I don’t know exactly what is in store for me ahead, but looking forward to just a little bit less travel, being able to do things with family and friends,” she said. “I’m fortunate I still have all four of my grandparents. Just things like that that you miss out on. I’ve missed out on things throughout my career and you’ve been able to look past it; now I can’t look past.

“I think there is just so much in store that I look forward to.”

Ewing said there are no second thoughts about her decision, even though she has played extremely well in 2024. She has six top-10 finishes this year, with three of those coming in majors. She also played on the U.S. Solheim Cup team for the fourth time.

“I’m certainly going to miss everyone. That’s the hardest part of leaving the LPGA for me,” Ewing said. “I’m going to miss competition a little bit. More than anything, the people, the relationships. These are the people we see week in, week out, we travel with.

We watch each other struggle to get our luggage through an airport. Traveling circus like I like to say.”

Ewing isn’t alone in her decision.

Lexi Thompson announced in May that this would be her final year playing a full schedule. Brittany Lincicome said last week she is retiring at the end of the season. Those two have 19 LPGA wins, three majors and 13 Solheim Cup appearances between them.

Clark County Amateur

Preston Harris had three eagles over the course of two days to help him win the Clark County Amateur at Boulder Creek Golf Course on Oct. 27. Harris, a 2022 Arbor View graduate, finished at 5-under 139 for a one-stroke victory over UNLV junior Brett Sawaia and 2016 Coronado graduate Grant McKay, who played college golf at Divsion III Trine University in Indiana.

Two Las Vegas Golf Hall of Famers went head-to-head in the Senior division, with Todd Roberts holding off Brady Exber by three shots. Roberts finished at 9-under 135, sealing the deal with a dream finish that included an ace on the 17th hole and a birdie on the 18th for the win.

In the Silver division, Steven Fink ran away from the field. Fink finished at 7-under 137 to win by eight shots over Scott Wandro and Gary Carpendale.

Other winners icnluded Jacob Berry (Championship net), Brian Freymueller (Senior net) and Barry Boudreaux (Silver net).

Moving up

Two Las Vegas players have cracked the top 100 in the world rankings thanks to their recent hot play.

Doug Ghim is at a career-best 91st following his runner-up finish at the Shriners Children’s Open. Ghim has never been in the top 100 before and started 2024 at No. 201.

Harry Hall also made it back to the top 100 at No. 100, matching his career high. Hall also hit that mark in July following his win at the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

Event: World Wide Technology Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million

2023 champion: Erik van Rooyen

LPGA Tour

Event: Lotte Championship

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Purse: $3 million

2023 champion: Grace Kim

Champions Tour

Event: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Phoenix CC, Phoenix

Purse: $3 million

2023 champion: Steven Alker