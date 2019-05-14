Michael Sarro, Coronado in lead at Class 4A state golf

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Sawaia aced the par-3 12th hole in the first round of the 2019 Class 4A state golf tournament. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Sarro and Galena’s Orlando Coons each shot a 1-under-par 71 and lead by one stroke over Coronado’s Benjamin Sawaia entering Tuesday’s final round.

Sarro and Sawaia helped the defending state champion Cougars take a two-stroke lead over Galena in the team competition.

Coronado shot 291 in the opening round. The Grizzlies are second at 293, followed by Bishop Gorman (306), Faith Lutheran (319), Arbor View (320) and Bishop Manogue (324).

Sarro had three birdies and two bogeys in a steady round.

“He was really solid,” said Coronado coach Joe Sawaia. “We really needed that round out of Michael. This is a tough course, and we played the back nine blind today.”

Benjamin Sawaia battled back after bogeying three of his first five holes. He aced the 168-yard 12th hole and eagled the par-5 13th as part of a 2-under back nine.

“That was his first,” Joe Sawaia said of his son’s ace. “It’s kind of cool to get that in a state tournament.”

Coronado’s Joey Dotta and Galena’s Ian Gilligan are tied for fourth at 73. Brett Sawaia and Brett Sodetz each shot 75 for Coronado and are among seven golfers tied for seventh.

Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello, Sierra Vista’s Rashon Williams, Faith Lutheran’s Aidan Goldstein, and Bishop Gorman’s Leo Torres also shot 75.

“I like the position we’re in,” Joe Sawaia said. “Our guys handled today really well. The greens are unforgiving, and the three-putts can happen really quickly. If we can clean that up tomorrow, we’ll be fine.”

Class 3A

Blake Schaper shot a 3-under 69 at Genoa Lakes Golf Club to grab a share of the individual lead and help Boulder City lead the team competition at the midway point of the Class 3A state tournament in Genoa.

Schaper and Western’s Jared Smith share the lead by six strokes over Truckee’s Gabe Smith entering Tuesday’s final round.

Boulder City shot 310 as a team and has a two-shot lead over Truckee. South Tahoe is third at 337, followed by Pahrump Valley (340) and Lowry (360).