New ownership group takes over local golf club

Golfers make their way about the Mountain Course at Angel Park Golf Club in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A water feature mirrors the grounds on the Palm Course at Angel Park Golf Club in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The par-4 10th hole on the Mountain course at Angel Park Golf Club. (Angel Park Golf Club)

Angel Park Golf Club features a nine-hole putting course next to the clubhouse and Nino's restaurant. (Angel Park Golf Club)

Angel Park Golf Club has undergone an ownership change over the summer, but golfers playing the complex will find few visible changes to one of the best-maintained public golf facilities in Las Vegas.

Arcis Golf, the second largest owner and operator of golf courses in the United States, has added Angel Park to its collection in Las Vegas, joining Painted Desert, Desert Pines and Las Vegas Golf Club.

“Golfers should expect the same course layout and conditions that have made Angel Park Golf Club a premium golf venue in Las Veags,” said Bill Wickboldt, senior general manager for the four Las Vegas clubs.

Angel Park features a pair of 18-hole layouts (Mountain, Palm) designed by Arnold Palmer, as well as a lighted 12-hole short course (Cloud Nine) and a nine-hole natural grass putting course.

Upgrades to the driving range are in progress, with Wickboldt promising more defined targets, as well as menu changes and extended hours at Nino’s Grill and the introduction of lifestyle items to the golf shop.

“We will continue to use the dynamic pricing model that has been used at Angel Park Golf Club for several years,” Wickboldt said when asked about any increases in green fees, also noting that frequent player programs for the entire group of Arcis courses are available. “Golfers should expect the same ease of booking that they have become accustomed to at the club.”

Blake Walker, the founder and CEO of Arcis Golf, said acquiring Angel Park is an excellent addition to the company’s portfolio.

“The respective management teams have done an excellent job of creating a truly differentiated offering for their customers,” Walker said. “We are privileged and uniquely positioned to continue our collective positive momentum by implementing our family-centric model.”

Shriners seeks volunteers

With the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open only six weeks away, tournament officials are still looking for volunteers to help staff the tournament at TPC Summerlin.

Executive director Patrick Lindsey said about 1,000 volunteers are needed to make the tournament run as smoothly as possible.

“Our volunteers play a vital role in ensuring the success of Las Vegas’ only PGA Tour event and the mission of Shriners Children’s,” Lindsey said.

The tournament will be held Oct. 9-15, and volunteers are needed for everything from manning ShotLink to marshals, hospitality, driving range and putting green help and more. Volunteers are required to purchase a uniform for the week and in exchange earn a tournament badge, meals during their shifts, commemorative pins, access to an appreciation party and more.

For more information or to volunteer, visit shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Chip shots

* Ronda Henderson of Las Vegas earned one of two spots in the U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur at qualifying last week at Boulder City Golf Club. Kareen Larson of Lehi, Utah, was medalist with a 3-over 75, while Henderson nabbed the second spot with a 76. Molly Steffes of Scottsdale, Arizona, is first alternate for the tournament set for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale.

* Drake Harvey won the Cascata Amateur over the weekend, compiling 75 points in the Stableford scoring system to edge Marcus Mullins by three points. Harvey was 3-under 141 using traditional scoring, including 11 birdies over the two rounds. Other winners included Todd Roberts (Senior), Patrick Woerner (Silver), Trevor Cross (Championship Net), Brian Freymueller (Senior Net) and Tony Troilo (Silver Net).

