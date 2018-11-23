Phil Mickelson wins $9M golf match vs. Tiger Woods in Las Vegas

Phil Mickelson sank a short birdie putt on the 22nd hole to defeat Tiger Woods in their $9 million, winner-take-all golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Friday.
Mickleson rolled in a 4-foot putt on a makeshift 93-yard hole in artificial light after darkness enveloped the course.
It was a tight match from start to finish as neither of the legends could get much going during the round that was televised to a pay-per-view audience. There were few birdie putts or dramatic moments until Woods chipped in on No. 17 to tie.
