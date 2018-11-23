Golf

Phil Mickelson wins $9M golf match vs. Tiger Woods in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 11:35 am
 
Updated November 23, 2018 - 5:06 pm

Phil Mickelson sank a short birdie putt on the 22nd hole to defeat Tiger Woods in their $9 million, winner-take-all golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Friday.

Mickleson rolled in a 4-foot putt on a makeshift 93-yard hole in artificial light after darkness enveloped the course.

It was a tight match from start to finish as neither of the legends could get much going during the round that was televised to a pay-per-view audience. There were few birdie putts or dramatic moments until Woods chipped in on No. 17 to tie.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

