7 things to watch at Shriners Open in Las Vegas

With a strong field and building off momentum from 2018, this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week at TPC Summerlin should be intriguing.

Participants of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA Tour on the practice putting green during preview day at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Shriners Open: 7 Things to Watch

With a very strong field and building off momentum from 2018, this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Thursday through Sunday at TPC Summerlin, should be intriguing.

Here are a Vegas lucky seven things to watch:

Bryson Being Bryson

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau enters the Shriners showing signs of championship form after a very solid finish at the Safeway Open this weekend. Last year at the Shriners he said he was “neurologically comfortable,” making his typical post-round comments a cross between PGA Tour player and mad scientist.

The Koepkas Effect

World number one Brooks Koepka plays Vegas for the first time since 2016 and is joined by brother Chase, who received a sponsor’s exemption. Brooks will make his 2019-20 season debut. This will be Chase’s fourth-career start. The duo partnered at the 2017 Zurich Classic at New Orleans team event and finished fifth.

A Rebellion

As usual, a strong contingent of former UNLV golfers are in the field, including Ryan Moore, the 2012 Shriners champ. Adam Scott, ranked 15th in the world, makes his first Shriners appearance and is scheduled to play a practice round with current Rebels player Jack Trent, who earned his spot by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate in March. Other Rebels are Charley Hoffman and Kurt Kitayama, who won twice on the European PGA Tour last season and earned the final sponsor exemption.

Local’s love

In addition to the UNLV presence, several other locals are scheduled to play, including Wyndham Clark, Aaron Wise, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Nick Watney and Scott Piercy, a Vegas native coming off a 39th-place finish in the FedEx Cup. Morikawa, 22, could be the tour’s brightest star and is 10 for 10 in cuts made in his career with one victory. Wise was the 2018 PGA Tour rookie of the year and Na won the Shriners in 2011.

Hail the Ambassadors

Serving as standard bearers will once again be 22 Shriners Hospitals patient ambassadors. Each has an inspiring story, including Hasi, 15, from Boston. She has been a Shriners patient since she was three when she suffered severe burns. They each deserve a golf clap as you see them inside the ropes.

All the Presidents Men

The Shriners field includes several members of both the 2019 European and United States Presidents Cup teams. Euro players include Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and C.T. Pan. American team members playing include DeChambeau, Koepka, Webb Simpson (2014 Shriners champ) and Patrick Cantlay (2017 Shriners champ).

Phil the Thrill

For any golf tournament where he plays, Phil Mickelson is a main attraction, and his first appearance in Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event since 2005 should live up to the hype. Fans love Mickelson and large galleries should follow his every swing. Mickelson has also been filming “Phil’s Phireside Chats” from various tournaments for his @philmickelson Twitter account, so keep an eye out for a potential Vegas version.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Shriners Clash of the Clubs Pro-Am, TPC Summerlin

Monday: Shriners Open Monday Qualifer, Boulder Creek

Tuesday: Kick Off Your Heels Shriners Luncheon, TPC Summerlin

Wednesday: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am, TPC Summerlin

Thursday: Major Series of Putting League, Legacy

Thursday-Sunday: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin

Friday: Par for the Cure Golf Classic, Bear’s Best

Saturday: Lakeshore Open to benefit Make-A-Wish, Phil Tom Course

Saturday, Sunday: SNGA Mesquite Amateur, CasaBlanca

Monday: PGA Tour Tough Day Challenge, TPC Summerlin

Oct. 14: Monday Night Madness SNJGA Fundraiser, Topgolf

Oct. 14-20: Major Series of Putting, Legacy

Oct. 16: WSNGA Nathan Adelson Hospice, Desert Willow

Oct. 17: Better Business Bureau tournament, Rhodes Ranch

Oct. 18: Birdies and Bogeys for Youth, Durango Hills

Oct. 18: SNGA Tour, Las Vegas Golf Club

Oct. 19: Bower Golf benefiting School-Based Health, Wildhorse

Oct. 21: WSNGA Rally for the Cure, TPC Summerlin

Oct. 22: WSNGA Bewitching Golf, Boulder City GC

Oct. 25, 26: Concours d’Elegance, DragonRidge

Oct. 27: Share My Passion Annika Sorenstam Clinic, Southern Highlands

Nov. 1, 2: Audi Lake Las Vegas Classic, Reflection Bay

Nov. 5, 6: Nev. State Women Sr. Amateur, Highland Falls

Nov. 11: Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, SouthShore