7 things to watch at Shriners Open in Las Vegas
With a strong field and building off momentum from 2018, this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week at TPC Summerlin should be intriguing.
With a very strong field and building off momentum from 2018, this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Thursday through Sunday at TPC Summerlin, should be intriguing.
Here are a Vegas lucky seven things to watch:
Bryson Being Bryson
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau enters the Shriners showing signs of championship form after a very solid finish at the Safeway Open this weekend. Last year at the Shriners he said he was “neurologically comfortable,” making his typical post-round comments a cross between PGA Tour player and mad scientist.
The Koepkas Effect
World number one Brooks Koepka plays Vegas for the first time since 2016 and is joined by brother Chase, who received a sponsor’s exemption. Brooks will make his 2019-20 season debut. This will be Chase’s fourth-career start. The duo partnered at the 2017 Zurich Classic at New Orleans team event and finished fifth.
A Rebellion
As usual, a strong contingent of former UNLV golfers are in the field, including Ryan Moore, the 2012 Shriners champ. Adam Scott, ranked 15th in the world, makes his first Shriners appearance and is scheduled to play a practice round with current Rebels player Jack Trent, who earned his spot by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate in March. Other Rebels are Charley Hoffman and Kurt Kitayama, who won twice on the European PGA Tour last season and earned the final sponsor exemption.
Local’s love
In addition to the UNLV presence, several other locals are scheduled to play, including Wyndham Clark, Aaron Wise, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Nick Watney and Scott Piercy, a Vegas native coming off a 39th-place finish in the FedEx Cup. Morikawa, 22, could be the tour’s brightest star and is 10 for 10 in cuts made in his career with one victory. Wise was the 2018 PGA Tour rookie of the year and Na won the Shriners in 2011.
Hail the Ambassadors
Serving as standard bearers will once again be 22 Shriners Hospitals patient ambassadors. Each has an inspiring story, including Hasi, 15, from Boston. She has been a Shriners patient since she was three when she suffered severe burns. They each deserve a golf clap as you see them inside the ropes.
All the Presidents Men
The Shriners field includes several members of both the 2019 European and United States Presidents Cup teams. Euro players include Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and C.T. Pan. American team members playing include DeChambeau, Koepka, Webb Simpson (2014 Shriners champ) and Patrick Cantlay (2017 Shriners champ).
Phil the Thrill
For any golf tournament where he plays, Phil Mickelson is a main attraction, and his first appearance in Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event since 2005 should live up to the hype. Fans love Mickelson and large galleries should follow his every swing. Mickelson has also been filming “Phil’s Phireside Chats” from various tournaments for his @philmickelson Twitter account, so keep an eye out for a potential Vegas version.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.
