84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shriners Open

Bryson DeChambeau overpowers course to lead Shriners Open

By Greg Robertston Special to the Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 6:18 pm

Maybe it’s the confidence coming off a dominating U.S. Open triumph. Maybe it’s playing a course where you’ve had success in the past. Or maybe it’s knowing you hit the golf ball farther than anybody on the planet.

Whatever the reason, Bryson DeChambeau finds himself on top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, carding a 9-under 62 at TPC Summerlin on Thursday.

It matched the lowest score DeChambeau has shot on the PGA Tour, yet he wasn’t pleased with the result.

“I didn’t hit it my best, but I put it in the right spots a lot of the times today,” said DeChambeau, who won this event in 2018.

His score could have been even lower. He had five eagle putts during the round and missed them all. That included two par-4s where he drove the green, including No. 7 where he launched his drive 361 yards to within 14 feet of the cup.

DeChambeau wasn’t alone in taking apart TPC Summerlin on Thursday. Austin Cook, Harold Varner III, Scott Harrington, Nate Lashley and 2017 champion Patrick Cantlay had 63s, and six others were another shot back.

Soft conditions, no wind and little rough made the course ripe for the taking.

“You can attack a lot of pins,” said Emiliano Grillo, who shot 64 in the second group out. “There’s just a few ones that you need to be careful. But if you’re hitting it solid, you’re going to have a lot of chances out there.”

Nobody had more chances than DeChambeau, who picked up right where he left off after his six-stroke win at the U.S. Open last month. He averaged 319 yards off the tee and hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation on his way to making nine birdies and nine pars.

His only shaky moment came at No. 2, his 11th hole of the day, where he arrived after making a career best five consecutive birdies. DeChambeau launched his drive 341 yards left into the native area, chopped his second shot out 40 yards short of the green, then got up and down for par.

Cantlay, who lost a playoff last year to Kevin Na, had the best chance to catch DeChambeau among the afternoon players. He reached 7-under through 13 holes, but a three-putt led to bogey on No. 14, and he failed to take advantage of the short 15th.

“I just try to give myself as many opportunities as I can,” said Cantlay. “The birdies will come out here if you’re patient and play smart. Today they did, so hopefully the next three days are more of the same.”

Cook’s round came out of the blue after a 2019-2020 season that included nine missed cuts and a finish no better than 39th after the restart in June. He wouldn’t even be in the field had the PGA Tour not extended everyone’s playing status for an extra year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is looking to capitalize on the opportunity.

“I know I can play well, and today was really, really good for me mentally just to be able to see a low number out there again,” said Cook, an Arkansas native whose only career win came in 2017 at the RSM Classic.

Plenty of players were seeing low numbers on Thursday. The scoring average was a stunning 68.2, and the morning wave of 72 players saw just five rounds over par.

Among those going low was Varner, playing his first tournament in a month. He had nine birdies and a lone bogey when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker on No. 14.

“The best thing you can do when it’s this easy is just be patient,” said Varner, still looking for his first win on tour. “You never know when you’re going to rip five or six (birdies) off.”

Many of the bigger names in the field find themselves in the middle of the pack after one round. Na and Sergio Garcia had 66s, Rickie Fowler a 67, Jason Day a 68 and Collin Morikawa a 69.

Unless the wind picks up or the course begins to dry out, scores should remain low as the week continues. With DeChambeau leading the way, the field will have its work cut out for it trying to chase him down.

And he knows it,.

“When I’m playing great golf, I feel like I have a great chance to win every week,” DeChambeau said. “But that doesn’t mean that somebody else isn’t going to play better than me, right? So they have a chance too, right?”

Another low round Friday could make that question moot.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
3
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
4
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
5
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Collin Morikawa hits a chip shot during the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open practice ...
Las Vegan Collin Morikawa excited for 3 straight ‘home games’
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

Collin Morikawa recently claimed his first major championship and climbed into the top 10 in the world rankings, but he’s looking forward to the next three weeks as among the most special of his blossoming career.

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 14th tee during ...
Zalatoris getting a PGA Tour card a question of when and how
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Will Zalatoris will have a PGA Tour card, the goal he set for himself at the start of the year. Still to be determined is when that happens. Equally fascinating is how.

Webb Simpson, of the United States, plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the fin ...
Ex-U.S. Open champ Webb Simpson joins Shriners Open field
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson was among a handful of last-minute entries that have joined the field for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Dustin Johnson, of the United States, plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round ...
Golf’s top 5 players commit to play in CJ Cup in Las Vegas
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are among 10 players who have committed to play in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after sinking a putt for par on the 18th hole t ...
Shriners Open gets commitments from major champions
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

The winners of both majors played during the 2020 PGA Tour season are bringing their games to Las Vegas next month.