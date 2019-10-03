Bryson DeChambeau primed to repeat as Shriners Open champion

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the first tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the 18th green during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryson DeChambeau retrieves a partner's ball on the 18th green during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the 11th fairway during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eventual 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said during that week that he was “neurologically comfortable,”a comment that left listeners scratching their heads trying to determine exactly what he meant.

His quote went viral for its offbeat description of playing golf, but on Wednesday at TPC Summerlin, DeChambeau, 26, had the opportunity to explain the phenomenon.

“That’s just being able to repeat motion; hitting a shot and feeling a certain response from that shot and seeing the ball flight respond,” Dechambeau said. “So, I give it something, my body tells me ‘oh, it’s a little pull, a push, straight shot, this shot,’ and it actually does that. Once that happens a consistent of number of times, I start getting neurologically comfortable.”

DeChambeau’s first opportunity to assess his neurological state in this year’s Shriners tourney is Thursday when he tees off at 12:10 p.m. with Patrick Cantlay, the 2017 Shriners champ, and Webb Simpson, the 2013 champion.

In the final round in 2018, DeChambeau stepped onto the par 5, 16th green a shot off the lead and made a 60-foot eagle putt, a moment now permanently embedded in his memory.

“Being able to, in a moment of need, make a putt that was to get me, at that point in time, one ahead was big for me,” DeChambeau said. “Being able to come through in the clutch is really what matters most to me. That will forever remain in my brain.”

DeChambeau was playing at an extremely high level around the time of his Shriners victory a year ago, but he couldn’t sustain the same high level of excellence throughout the season. However, last week at the Safeway Open in Napa, his game showed positive signs and he finished 13th.

“I felt like I should have won last week,” DeChambeau said. “Just on the weekend I had a couple things not go my way and a couple unlucky breaks. I also wasn’t driving it my best, but I ironed that out, I think, heading into this week.”

He said he is hitting, putting and “doing everything well.” As a result, DeChambeau said he is ” looking forward to a week where I can contend and hopefully get the job done. Unfortunately, I didn’t do it last week, but I think I can this week.”

The Shriners mission quickly became important to DeChambeau following his Shriners win. The Shriners Hospitals are now included as a charity of choice during his foundation tournament, and he had the opportunity to play golf with Shriners patient Zoe, 15, on Wednesday.

“Zoe is incredible. She’s a sophomore and killing it,” DeChambeau said. “She made this 30-foot putt today like it was nothing. It was pretty cool to see. It’s truly inspirational.

“You look at somebody like that and realize how blessed you are and realize how blessed we all are as people. I personally want to give more and do more so that kids like that can have an opportunity at a greater life, a better life. I’m humbled and honored to be a part of her life to hopefully make a positive impact.”