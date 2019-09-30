Fan guide for Shriners Open in Las Vegas this week

Here’s a guide for those heading to TPC Summerlin starting Wednesday for the pro-am through Sunday.

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Fan Guide

Brooks Koepka, the world’s top player, Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, and Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, plus a strong local and UNLV contingent of players highlight the deepest Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field in years.

The action on the course promises to be exciting. Fans can enjoy several unique experiences as they watch the world’s best.

Here’s a guide for those heading to TPC Summerlin starting Wednesday for the pro-am through Sunday:

Hero status free tickets

Active military, veterans and first responders receive free Shriners admission and access to the Patriots Outpost hosted by US Bank, the Folded Flag Foundation and DM Moore Group. The outpost is located above the 16th green and features complimentary food and beverage. To claim military or first responder “Hero Status” tickets, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

Be free, UNLV and youngsters

UNLV students get free admission when valid identification is presented at the TPC Summerlin ticket office. Also, children 18 and under are free.

Warming up

Even before heading onto the course, fans have a terrific opportunity to watch the pros warm up at the South Point driving range fan enhancement zone. Kids are welcome in the autograph zone, and the Pandora Long Drive Challenge tracks fans driving distances. Dutch Bros. Coffee and Casamigos are the beverages of choice and Auto Nation vehicles are on display.

Shank you very much

Once on the course, a variety of options are available including the Lee’s Discount Liquor Shank Shack that offers a sweeping view of the 16th green and exclusive custom tournament cocktails available for purchase. Prior to attending, anyone purchasing one of more than 25 select products at a Lee’s Discount Liquor location receives a free tournament ticket.

Make it a point

The Point spectator area offers views of the dramatic and watery par 3, 17th hole and features lounges presented by Pandora Jewelry and Craig Shelly Beverly Hills, the Glenlivet bar, plus interactive activations by the Raiders, Corona Premier and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. A local food-truck zone featuring Tacofest, The Joy Pop Co., Kraken Café and others is also at the Point. On Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Vegas Golden Knights superdogs Bark-André Furry and Sir Winston will be at the Point for a pet and greet.

To the Hill

A yearly favorite spot for fans is the Hill by Casamigos, which overlooks holes 16-18 and offers arguably the best vantage point anywhere on the course. Tickets including tournament admission and the Hill are $49 or $109 plus fees for an upgrade that includes up to 10 beverages including beer, wine, soda and water. A Red Rock Resorts fan activation is also in the Hill. Following the last putt on Friday and Saturday, local band, The 442s, will be perform.

The Hive is alive

The Hive powered by ThriveHive is an all-inclusive VIP venue overlooking the par 3, 17th hole and features complimentary food and beverage, flat screen TVs and couch seating. Tickets start at $349.

Wandering the grounds

Various food and beverage options and fan activations are located throughout the course for fans walking and following a favorite group.