Shriners makes changes to enhance Las Vegas fan experience

Tom Kim looks tom sink a long putt for the win on the 18th green during the final day of play in the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golf fans attending this year’s Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin are in for a new experience thanks to a handful of features being introduced to the PGA Tour event.

A new entrance, upgraded viewing area, a relocated fan shop and a family fun area are among the changes coming to the tournament, set for Oct. 12-15.

“This will be a whole new experience for fans,” said executive director Patrick Lindsey, who noted the tournament had fallen into a trap since the COVID-19 pandemic of doing things pretty much the same way each year. “I’m really excited about these changes for our diverse fan base.”

Among the wrinkles for 2023:

* Club 360 is being added as a premium viewing area for the tournament. Formerly known as The Hill located above the 16th and 18th greens and 17th hole, Club 360 is becoming a double-decker structure this year. The bottom floor will remain as The Hill, with all fans able to access the area for food, drinks and a good spot to watch some of the action on the course. The top deck, however, will be available for premium ticket holders and offer 360-degree views of the course, free drinks and a relaxed feel to take in the tournament.

“There will be some pretty incredible views,” Lindsey said. “We’re really excited about this product.”

The Hill will also feature the relocated merchandise area, moved from the clubhouse where it had been located and often went unnoticed by fans who assumed the area was off limits.

* Fans will now enter at Village Green Drive and Hillshire, avoiding the main parking lot at TPC Summerlin. Fans will enter at the far end of the driving range, giving them a different vantage point to watch players warm up, looking straight on at the players. Once on the grounds, fans can still watch the driving range from behind as has been the tradition in years past.

* Bleachers are being added at the first and 10th tees, seating about 100 spectators at each location. This will allow fans to sit and watch players begin their rounds without having to stand.

* A family fun area will be located adjacent to the 18th fairway, with a coloring wall, face painting and a variety of giant games for kids and families to enjoy. Lindsey is hoping this is an area where families can take a break from golf and let their children have some fun and burn some energy.

As for the tournament, Lindsey is expecting a field similar to what the tournament has drawn in the past. With the new calendar year schedule on the PGA Tour, the top 50 players will have guaranteed their status for the 2024 season, and those from 51 to 70 will be trying to play well enough in the fall to earn spots in designated events the following year. Everyone else will be trying to stay inside the top 125 to secure their playing privileges for the following season.

For those reasons, Lindsey expects almost everyone ranked from No. 51 down to be in the field, as well as some of the top players who regularly enjoy playing in Las Vegas. Defending champion Tom Kim and past champions Patrick Cantlay and Sung Jae Im are among those he expects to see, as well as others who don’t want to take four months off between the Tour Championship in August and the start of the new season in January.

“I’m very optimistic our field will be very similar to years past and very competitive,” he said. “Those top guys need to stay competitive and still need to play, so I expect we will see some of them.”

Tickets are on sale at shrinerschildrensopen.com. Daily passes begin at $35, while Club 360 tickets start at $125.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.