Shriners Open At A Glance

Adam Hadwin, of Canada, follows his hit onto the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Finishing strong

Adam Hadwin finished second at the Safeway Open last week.

He settled for fourth this week.

Hadwin logged an 8-under-par 63 on Sunday with an aggregate total of 20-under 264, tied with former Shriners Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. The 31-year-old Canadian completed a bogey-free round with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

“Some of the best I’ve hit it in years,” Hadwin said. “Basically hit almost every line off the tee and into the green. It was a nice way to finish.”

Hadwin, the world No. 49, is vying for a berth on the International Presidents Cup team via one of the captain Ernie Els’s four picks. He’s doing everything he can to help his cause.

Aside from winning.

“It’s nice to start the year here with two good events,” Hadwin said. “Obviously we still got three or four weeks until he has to make the decision, but I feel like I’ve put myself in a good spot.”

Beefing up

Bryson DeChambeau was already among the stronger players on the PGA Tour.

He’s getting even stronger.

DeChambeau said Sunday that he’s incorporated a new fitness regimen into his routine to develop more pliability.

And more strength

DeChambeau, who also shot 20 under, said he’s working primarily with machines in an effort to minimize injury risk.

“I’m going to be doing it and just making sure I’m building everything inside out,” he said. “So core, trunk first. And then go to the extremities.”

