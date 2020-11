The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is returning to Las Vegas next year in October.

Martin Laird celebrates after winning the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open has set its dates for next year in Las Vegas.

TPC Summerlin will host the event on Oct. 4-10.

Martin Laird held off Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff last month to win the title.