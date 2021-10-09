UNLV grad, Las Vegan in title hunt at Shriners Open

Harry Hall, a UNLV graduate and Las Vegas resident, had a 6-under 65 on Friday, leaving him at 11 under and in the thick of the title hunt heading into the weekend.

Harry Hall of England makes his putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, on Friday, Oct. 8 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Matthew Wolff, left, of Agoura Hills, Calif., reacts after a putt on the 18th hole as Francesco Molinari of Italy, right, prepares the ball during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, on Friday, Oct. 8 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Matthew Wolff, left, of Agoura Hills, Calif., reacts after a putt on the 18th hole as Francesco Molinari of Italy, right, prepares the ball during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, on Friday, Oct. 8 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Hall of England hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, on Friday, Oct. 8 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Hall of England lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, on Friday, Oct. 8 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Hall is making the most of his sponsor’s exemption into the Shriners Children’s Open.

The UNLV graduate and Las Vegas resident had a 6-under 65 on Friday, leaving him at 11 under and in the thick of the title hunt heading into the weekend.

“I’ve hit some great shots, and I’m looking forward to hitting some more on the weekend,” he said in the same calm manner he displays on the course.

Hall won as a professional for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour this summer, but fell short of earning his PGA Tour playing privileges this season. So he’s thrilled to get this opportunity this week.

“I’m very happy to be in the field,” he said of his emotions. “I’ve got most of my family watching and friends, too, and it’s very comfortable to play on TPC Summerlin.”

Playing in the next-to-last group Thursday, Hall made a 58-footer for eagle as the sun was about to set to complete a 66. He used that momentum Friday to get off to a fast start, making five birdies on the front nine.

He ended the day tied for sixth, but as he walked off the course Friday afternoon, he stood in a tie for second. Asked how that felt, Hall managed a smile.

“Pretty cool. That’s where I want to be,” he said. “T-1 would be better, though.”

Second home for Wolff

The expression goes horses for courses, but in the case of TPC Summerlin, it’s more like wolves for courses. Matthew Wolff shot 67 on Friday, making it a perfect 10 out of 10 rounds in the 60s on the course.

“I really like this course. I like the way it sets up,” said Wolff, who managed the impressive number Friday despite a triple bogey on No. 3. “Everything feels really good in my game right now and, you know, hopefully I don’t break that streak this year.”

Wolff, who stands at 11 under, lost in a playoff to Martin Laird in 2021.

Hot group

One of the first groups out Friday had two players feed off each other and vault their way up the leaderboard.

Adam Hadwin and Andrew Putnam both shot 7-under 64s, and both stand at 11 under heading to the weekend. The third member, Mark Hubbard, had a 68, making the trio 17 under for the day.

“Two good guys, very easy-going, some chatter out there,” Hadwin said of the grouping. “So very stress-free from that point of view.”

Cut day

A plethora of familiar players will be home for the weekend after Friday’s cut came at 5 under, including four of the six recent Ryder Cup members in the field: Scottie Scheffler, Harris English, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey.

A total of 73 players made the cut.

Among those headed home are Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink.

Weekend weather

The rain and clouds that came Friday morning should be nowhere to be found for the final two rounds. Forecasts for Saturday and Sunday in Summerlin call for temperatures in the mid-70s with sunny skies.

