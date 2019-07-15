105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

South Korea’s Sei Young Kim wins Marathon Classic

The Associated Press
July 14, 2019 - 5:05 pm
 

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

“I really wanted another win, especially this week, because the last two weeks I play really bad,” Ki said.

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

“She played some amazing golf,” Thompson said. “I didn’t have my best ball-striking day, but 5 under, finished well. She played amazing. It’s very well deserved.”

Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 1. Kim broke the event mark of 263 set by In-Kyung Kim in 2017.

She’s focused on winning her first major title, with The Evian Championship and Women’s British Open coming up.

“I haven’t had a win the major tournament yet,” Kim said. “I think I try too much when I play the major tournament. I just play the same as regular tournament, even major. … Just let it go. Let it happen.”

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66. She was born in nearby Toledo.

“It was a lot of fun,” Lewis said. “More putts have gone in this week than in the years past. It was nice to give my family something to cheer for.”

U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.

Jennifer Kupcho tied for fifth at 11 under after a 71, playing alongside Lewis.

“Getting to play with Stacy — and Lexi yesterday — seeing how their ball-striking is and how good their iron game is, definitely something to work on and definitely can learn and did learn from their games,” Kupcho said.

The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

Linnea Strom (65), Tiffany Joh (67), Caroline Masson (68) and Pavarisa Yoktuan (69) also were 11 under.

Kupcho earned a spot in the Women’s British Open along with Joh, Strom, Yoktuan and Mariajo Uribe.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Southern Highlands founder Garry Goett at the 2019 Governor's ...
New Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class revealed
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The Night of Induction is Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, preceded by a golf tournament Sept. 27 at Spanish Trail.

Charley Hoffman watches a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Texas Open golf ...
Bragging rights on line during Shriners Clash of the Clubs
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The event is the official Monday pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and features four-player amateur teams from golf clubs who are paired with a PGA Tour professional.

Sung Hyun Park watches her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the LPGA Walmart ...
Sung Hyun Park birdies 18th for LPGA Tour victory in Arkansas
By Chip Souza The Associated Press

Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.

Nate Lashley drives from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic go ...
Nate Lashley captures 1st PGA Tour win
By Larry Lage The Associated Press

Nate Lashley walked toward the 18th green at Detroit Golf Club on the verge of winning his first PGA Tour title, thinking about the plane crash that killed his parents and girlfriend.

Reflection Bay instructor Jeff Gallagher will play his fourth U.S. Senior Open in a row this we ...
Jeff Gallagher goes home, hopes to win at U.S. Senior Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas golf instructor Jeff Gallagher earned a fourth-straight trip to the nation’s senior golf championship that begins Thursday in South Bend, Indiana.

Palm Valley Golf Course in Las Vegas. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas golf courses offer lower summer rates
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

Some golfers stay away from courses because of triple-digit temperatures, but others embrace the season because rates are drastically reduced.