Steve Stricker makes record debut, wins US Senior Open

Steve Stricker tips his hat to fans after winning the U.S. Senior Open following the final round of play on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Notre Dame's Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Steve Stricker lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Sunday, June 30, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book.

Stricker birdied the opening hole Sunday and never was threatened on his way to a 1-under 69 for a six-shot victory. He finished at 19-under 261 on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, breaking by three shots the U.S. Senior Open record set two years ago by Kenny Perry at Salem Country Club.

The 52-year-old Stricker, who still spends half of his time on the PGA Tour, won a PGA Tour Champions major for the second time this year. He also won by six shots at the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Jerry Kelly, who beat Stricker in a playoff last week in Wisconsin in the event Stricker hosts, shot a 69 and tied for second with defending champion David Toms, who had a 68.

The victory gets Stricker into the U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot, where he tied for sixth in the 2006 U.S. Open, a key moment in resurrecting his career.

Stricker led by at least five shots during the final round. Kelly only had hope briefly on the par-4 10th hole when he made birdie and Stricker made bogey. Two holes later, Stricker chipped in for birdie on the par-3 12th and the lead was back to six shots with six to play.

Stricker’s bogey on No. 10 was his first since the sixth hole in the opening round, a streak of 57 holes without a bogey that shattered the U.S. Senior Open record of 43 set by D.A. Weibring in 2004 at Bellerive.

Stricker made only two bogeys over 72 holes.