Tiger Woods wins Zozo Championship, ties Snead’s PGA Tour record
INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods has won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.
The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament on Monday, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.
He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.