95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Las Vegas’ Evo 2020 esports event canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated May 1, 2020 - 3:52 pm

The annual Evolution Championship Series has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans won’t have to do without Evo completely.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the tournament on social media on Friday afternoon. Evo 2020 was scheduled to take place July 31 to Aug. 2 at Mandalay Bay. All tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically.

Organizers said an online event will happen this summer.

The yearly tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2005. This year’s lineup was to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more.

MOST READ
1
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
2
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
3
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
4
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
5
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Justin Gaethje, right, in action against Luiz Firmino for the WSOF lightweight title fight at t ...
Time ripe to bet on UFC 249 main event
By / RJ

UFC 249 is scheduled for May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. But handicapper Lou Finocchiaro recommends an early play on underdog Justin Gaethje over Tony Ferguson.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

UNLV senior En-Pei Huang, shown in 2017, was named All-Mountain West in doubles for a fourth ti ...
UNLV roundup: Five tennis players given league honors
RJ

UNLV seniors En-Pei Huang, Alex Kobelt and Eric Samuelsson and juniors Izumi Asano and Jordan Sauer gained All-Mountain West tennis honors, the league announced Thursday.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrate ...
NFL star Von Miller says he’s recovered from COVID-19
By Arnie Stapleton The Associated Press

Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.