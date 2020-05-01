Las Vegas’ Evo 2020 esports event canceled
The annual Evolution Championship Series has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans won’t have to do without Evo completely.
Organizers announced the cancellation of the tournament on social media on Friday afternoon. Evo 2020 was scheduled to take place July 31 to Aug. 2 at Mandalay Bay. All tickets and hotel reservations will be refunded automatically.
Organizers said an online event will happen this summer.
The yearly tournament has been held in Las Vegas since 2005. This year’s lineup was to include Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more.