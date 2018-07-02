Brazilians celebrate at Mexican World Cup party in Las Vegas

Lost among the rojo y verde of the Mexican jerseys and flags and sombreros and Modelo sat a pocket of rambunctious Brazil supporters who made sure to remind the despondent majority whose team won 2-0 in the World Cup knockout stage.

A Mexico fan Rickey Flores of Fresno, Calif., center, congratulates Brazil fans, including Caroline Bale, second left, of Las Vegas as they celebrate their teamÕs victory during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mexico fans, including Isela Velarguez, center, watch a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mexico fans watch the last minute of a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mexico fans Ivan Urbina, left, Roberto Aguayo, and Edward Gutierrez, right, of Las Vegas watch the last minute of a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mexico fans watch the last minute of a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brazil fans, including Caroline Bale, right, of Las Vegas celebrate during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center after Neymar scores the first goal against Mexico on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brazil fans Iris Leite of Sao Paulo, Brazil, left, Mayara Marcela Nones, center, and Caroline Ramon, right, both of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, celebrate during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center after Neymar scores the first goal against Mexico on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Brazil fan Caroline Ramon of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, reacts as she watches a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mexico fans Ismael Matias, left, and Juaquin Dominguez, of Las Vegas react to a play as they watch a match between Mexico and Brazil during a watch party of the World Cup at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Monday, July 02, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Hundreds of Mexico supporters packed the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center early Monday morning, but it wasn’t them who went home happy.

“We never had a chance to watch any Brazil games, I was working, busy and today we finally had a chance today,” Summerlin resident Carolline Uale said.

Uale is originally from Natal, Brazil, and has settled in the valley. She played host to friends in from Brazil for Warped Tour Las Vegas last weekend, and they decided to pop down to what they knew was a Mexico watch party.

“We Latinos, we love soccer no matter what, so we’re supporting whoever wins,” she said at halftime. “Very nervous, my heart is about to get out of my mouth.”

Uale and her group were the only table of Brazil fans, though a few sprinkled cheers throughout the venue went up when Selecao scored.

They got that chance when Neymar connected in the 51st minute, then again when Roberto Firmino drove in the dagger in the 88th minute. The Brazilian fans waited until the final whistle, then burst out in cheers knowing their team was headed to the quarterfinals.

“Everybody is Latinos,” Brazilian fan Francesca Elizabeth said. “People are friendly.”

Ricky Flores wore a Mexican flag around his neck like a towel, and said he was talking trash to the Brazilian contingent as the match was beginning. But once it ended, he went to celebrate with them, citing the camaraderie of soccer fandom.

“It’s a game and you see I came over here and I talked with them and I cheered for them because it’s either them or Uruguay who is an American team,” Flores said.

Nervous energy seeped through the venue the entire scoreless first half. Mexico came out string early, and had a few chances, but the crowd was just waiting for a chance to explode. It nearly got one in the 15th minute, but a missed cross put El Tri supporters back in their seats.

For some, just getting to attend a watch party was a treat. Elias Rubio was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and now lives in Las Vegas. He considered going to Russia to see the matches in person. Instead, he was pleased to not have to work Monday morning, and if that meant going downtown, that was fine with him.

“I go anywhere I have to go,” Rubio said.

Mexico has not reached the quarterfinals since 1986, instead seeing its run end in the first round of the knockout stage seven World Cup appearances in a row.

“We always back Mexico,” local tattoo artist Ric Aguilar said. “There’s that Mexican curse that lives today.”

Instead, Brazil moves on to the next round, having not lost in the Round of 16 since 1998, and will seek its first title since it defeated Germany in Japan in 2002.

Needless to say, getting up early to make it downtown to see Monday’s result didn’t seem to bother Uale.

“It was awesome watching it,” she said. “It was worth it.”