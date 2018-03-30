Carlos Alvarez experiences rebirth with Lights FC

The midfielder has been reunited with his first professional coach with the Lights, as technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola drafted him into Major League Soccer.

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola doesn’t think midfielder Carlos Alvarez will last the rest of the regular season.

After a stellar opening two games, in which the attacker recorded two assists and was clearly the team’s best player, Sola is convinced a higher-level club is going to come calling to sign Alvarez away from the United Soccer League. The 27-year-old isn’t holding his breath though, especially when the Lights (1-0-1) have another game to play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field against the Swope Park Rangers (2-0-0), the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

“My only thought, my only thinking is the Lights,” Alvarez said. “That’s who I’m playing for and that’s who I want to give my best to because at the end of the day I want to be the best at my position, best at the game.”

This season has already been a rebirth of sorts for Alvarez, who has been reunited with his first professional coach. Sola brought him into Major League Soccer in 2013, somewhat infamously announcing he wanted to pick the UConn product No. 2 overall days before the draft.

“He gave me the opportunity to become what I am now. He literally opened the door. He opened his arms and told me ‘show you what you got,’” Alvarez said. “Being here with him again, it’s just something I look forward to every day. I’m trying to learn as much from him as possible.”

Sola’s aggressive style seems to suit Alvarez, who also has played forward for the Lights and takes the team’s set pieces. He only had two assists in 19 games last season for Orange County SC but now looks to be on pace for a career year.

“I (have liked) him since Chivas USA when I get him with our first pick. Then his career was a little bit taking a (downturn),” Sola said. “Now I have talked with him and I have noticed he wants to return to this high level. … He has all the characteristics to go to a higher-level team.”

Those traits include a strong right foot that can bend corner kicks well, which is one reason why he’s second in the USL in offensive chances created with nine. His playmaking skills were on display from the Lights’ first game, when he drew two defenders in the box at Fresno FC and slipped the ball back to a wide open Alex Mendoza for his first assist.

“It’s great to have a player like that,” Mendoza said. “He is very creative.”

The more plays like that Alvarez makes, the more likely it is that the Lights’ phone is going to be ringing with transfer offers sometime this season. That’s not likely to distract him though, as his sole focus now is bringing the expansion team up the standings.

“I’m blessed. I’m fortunate just to be on his team,” Alvarez said. “I’m giving everything to the Lights.”

