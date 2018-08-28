How fans can take part in Las Vegas Lights FC’s $5K cash drop

The Lights FC is dropping $5,000 in cash from a helicopter during its Sept. 8 home game against LA Galaxy II and there’s several ways fans can take part.
The Lights are limiting the event to only 200 fans but everyone who attends the game will have a chance to get on the field.
A select number of spots will be held for season ticket holders and any group that buys 25 or more tickets to the game will get to send one person to the drop. Also, there will be opportunities on match day at Cashman Field to earn a spot and the Lights plan to give away entries via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
All participants will be given a Lights jersey to wear to the event and must sign a waiver before the cash is dropped. Most of the money will be in $1 bills but the team will sprinkle in other amounts.
