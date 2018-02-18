Juan Jose Calderon provides spark, but Lights FC loses again

The Lights forward scored two goals in the second half of the team’s 3-2 loss to Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Juan Jose Calderon (10) scores his second goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Jose Luis Sa´nchez Sola´ sits in the bleachers with fans after getting kicked out of the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Juan Jose Calderon (10) celebrates his first goal in the team's history against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola is kicked out of the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC fans celebrate the team's first goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC fans celebrate the team's second goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Isaac Diaz (8) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Russell Teibert (31) fight for the ball during their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Julian Portugal (26) connects with the ball during a corner kick against Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Marcel de Jong (17) in the soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Cristian Techera (13) kicks the ball for a goal against the Las Vegas Lights FC in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Miguel Angel Gardun~o (6) connects with the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Kei Kamara (23) clears the ball from the goal box against Las Vegas Lights FC in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Joel Huiqui (4) connects with the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Nicola´s Mezquida (11) looks on during their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Samuel Ochoa (37) reacts to an offside call against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Alphonso Davies (67) celebrates his goal against the Las Vegas Lights FC in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Las Vegas Lights FC during the singing of the national anthem before their game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Las Vegas Lights FC take the field for their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Lights FC fans during their soccer game against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Everleigh Brown, 4, sprays chalk on a stencil of the Las Vegas Lights FC outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maria Martinez kicks a ball outside of Cashman Field before a game between the Las Vegas Lights FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brian Preciado, left, 16, and Mayra Madrigal, 14, with two llamas outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Zoey Jamison, 10, draws on the ground with chalk outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas before a soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Alphonso Davies (67) leaps passed Las Vegas Lights FC’s Alex Mendoza (14) and Joel Huiqui (4) in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Eric Ortega, 16, with the Las Vegas Academy mariachi, performs outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas before a soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas Lights FC logo is sprayed on the ground outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Streamers hit the field, flags began furiously waving and yellow and blue smoke entered the air.

Cashman Field’s crowd of 6,049 erupted when the Lights FC scored its first two goals in a preseason game against Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday night, with coach Jose Luis Sanchez Sola smoking in the stands and taking it all in.

Sola was ejected along with Whitecaps assistant coach Martyn Pert after they got into an argument when Lights defender Marcelo Alatorre was given a red card in the 57th minute. While Robinson left the field, Sola joined the Lights’ fans and watched his team erase a 2-0 deficit before falling 3-2.

“The coach of the other team said that I sent my players to fight, that I sent my players to kick the opponent. Obviously, that’s not fair,” Sola said. “But in Mexico, we have a quote: ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you fat.’ Those two send-offs will help us to make the personality of the team. It’ll help us.”

The comeback started eight minutes after the ejection when forward Juan Jose Calderon took a free kick outside the penalty box and curved it past Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic for the team’s first goal. Three minutes later, Lights forward Samuel Ochoa was fouled inside the penalty box, and Calderon buried the ensuing penalty kick to tie the score.

“It’s important for us to score our first two goals,” Calderon said. “Since the last game, we feel this confidence.”

Former MLS MVP finalist Kei Kamara gave his team the lead back with a penalty kick in the 74th minute, and Marinovic saved a late chance to deny the Lights a third second-half goal.

The offensive output was still a major improvement for the team after it failed to record a shot on goal in its first preseason game against MLS’ Montreal Impact. Sola tweaked the starting 11, removing a defender off the field and inserting MLS veteran midfielder Daigamo Kobayashi, which helped the team create more pressure.

”More than the result, I am very happy with my team,” Sola said. “Last week in the first half we put the ball into the team’s (penalty) box four times. Today in the first half we put the ball in the (penalty) box 19 times.”

Sola’s other major change was starting goalkeeper Angel Alvarez, who played at Rancho High School, in place of Ricardo Ferrino. Alvarez allowed a goal in the 13th minute to Cristian Techera, then was beaten five minutes later when 17-year-old Whitecaps speedster Alphonso Davies took the ball all the way down the field and scored.

The crowd, lighter than the one of 10,387 that attended the team’s first preseason game, was largely quiet afterward until Calderon gave it a reason to explode.

From then on, Lights fans were raucous, with one smiling and smoking coach sitting among them.

”I like to be there. I think they’re glad to have me, to have me near them,” Sola said. “It’s not like an acting thing, it just feels like my natural place. I’ve always been a fan, so I’m glad to be with them.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.