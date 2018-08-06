LAFC recalls midfielder James Murphy from Lights FC

The 20-year-old made seven appearances and five starts since joining the Lights on June 22.

Midfielder James Murphy joins Lights FC on loan from MLS club LAFC. Photo courtesy of LAFC.

The Lights FC lost one of its youngest players Monday, as Major League Soccer’s LAFC recalled midfielder James Murphy.

Murphy joined the Lights on loan from his MLS club on June 22 and he made seven appearances and five starts for Las Vegas. The 20-year-old was one of the team’s best distributors, as his passing accuracy of 76.8 percent ranks third on the current roster.

Murphy is one of three players the Lights have acquired via loan from MLS teams, along with defenders Nico Samayoa and Carter Manley, and the second to be recalled along with Samayoa.

The club now has 24 players on its roster, though goalkeeper Thomas Olsen is on loan with Sacramento Republic FC until Sept. 15 and midfielder Sebastian Hernandez hasn’t practiced with the Lights since late May.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.