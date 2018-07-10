Las Vegas native Julian Portgual leaves Lights FC

The former Palo Verde and UNLV midfielder decided Monday to focus his energy on things away from the pitch.

*Age: 25 *Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada *Previous Club/Team: Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) *Notable: Played at Palo Verde and UNLV.

Las Vegas native Julian Portugal decided to leave the Lights FC on Monday.

The midfielder, who was one of the Lights’ first five signings, was recently promoted to soccer director at Phase 1 Sports, an athlete training center in Las Vegas. He is also weighing other options away from the pitch.

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola thanked Portugal in a tweet and wished him success.

Gracias a Julian Portugal. ⁦@lvlightsfc_es⁩ lo ayudo a encontrar su camino.

Éxito Portu pic.twitter.com/xRNgP1GXDS — José Luis Sanchez (@Elchelis) July 9, 2018

“I left on good terms,” Portugal said in a text message to the Review-Journal.

The former Palo Verde and UNLV player appeared in 13 games for the Lights, making five starts. The 25-year-old tried out for the team at its open combine and impressed enough to make the club and earn regular playing time.

Portugal is the third player to leave the Lights in the last 10 days, along with attacking midfielder Zach Mathers and defender Zak Drake.

