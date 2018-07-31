Lights FC/Soccer

Lights FC acquire Carter Manley from Minnesota United FC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2018 - 11:47 am
 
Updated July 31, 2018 - 11:55 am

The Lights FC reached into Major League Soccer for another player Tuesday, acquiring defender Carter Manley on loan from Minnesota United FC.

Manley, 22, is the third MLS loanee the club has acquired this season after midfielder James Murphy and defender Nico Samayoa, though Samayoa has since been recalled. Like with Murphy and Samayoa the Lights believe Manley, an aggressive outside back, is a good fit for their system and they can help him develop.

“He is a right back who impressed me because he can run and play the complete length of the field,” Lights coach Isidro Sanchez said. “He is vertical in possession and aggressive with his defense.”

Manley had a standout career at Duke before getting picked by Minnesota with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He’s made seven appearances and four starts for the Loons as a rookie, recording one assist.

Manley last appeared June 29 and last started May 9 though, so the loan gives him a chance to get back on the field. Minnesota does not have an official USL affiliate but Loons coach Adrian Heath and Lights owner Brett Lashbrook previously worked together at Orlando City SC, and their connection helped get the deal done.

The Lights now have 25 players on their roster, though midfielder Sebastian Hernandez hasn’t practiced with the team since late May.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

