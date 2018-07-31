Lights FC acquire Carter Manley from Minnesota United FC

The aggressive outside back, who was the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer Superdraft, joined the Lights on loan Tuesday.

Duke's Carter Manley during the Duke Blue Devils game versus the Fordham Rams on November 25, 2017 at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, NC in an NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round game. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Carter Manley was taken with the 23rd overall pick by Minnesota United FC during the MLS SuperDraft 2018 on January 19, 2018, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The Lights FC reached into Major League Soccer for another player Tuesday, acquiring defender Carter Manley on loan from Minnesota United FC.

Manley, 22, is the third MLS loanee the club has acquired this season after midfielder James Murphy and defender Nico Samayoa, though Samayoa has since been recalled. Like with Murphy and Samayoa the Lights believe Manley, an aggressive outside back, is a good fit for their system and they can help him develop.

“He is a right back who impressed me because he can run and play the complete length of the field,” Lights coach Isidro Sanchez said. “He is vertical in possession and aggressive with his defense.”

Manley had a standout career at Duke before getting picked by Minnesota with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He’s made seven appearances and four starts for the Loons as a rookie, recording one assist.

Manley last appeared June 29 and last started May 9 though, so the loan gives him a chance to get back on the field. Minnesota does not have an official USL affiliate but Loons coach Adrian Heath and Lights owner Brett Lashbrook previously worked together at Orlando City SC, and their connection helped get the deal done.

The Lights now have 25 players on their roster, though midfielder Sebastian Hernandez hasn’t practiced with the team since late May.

