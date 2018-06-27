Lights FC heats up goalkeeper competition

The Lights benched goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino for the first time this season last Sunday against the Swope Park Rangers and started Rancho product Angel Alvarez instead.

Angel Alvarez. (Lights FC)

Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola largely has been willing to tinker with his team’s lineups and formations every game with the exception of one position: Goalkeeper.

That changed last Sunday against the Swope Park Rangers.

For the first time all season the Lights didn’t start an eligible Ricardo Ferrino in net, electing to play Rancho product Angel Alvarez. It remains to be seen if Alvarez will keep the starting job but the decision raises the stakes between him, Ferrino and backup Thomas Olsen in training.

“I know that the competition between us three goalkeepers is great,” Alvarez said after his first start on June 16. “If Ferrino would’ve played or Thomas would’ve played I know they would’ve done the same or even better than I did.”

Alvarez only made that first start because Ferrino was suspended for yellow card accumulation, and the 20-year-old took advantage of his opportunity. He made six saves and his goal kicks added an extra dimension to the Lights’ offense in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Sounders FC 2.

Alvarez assisted on the team’s third goal after his kick went right to the feet of defender Joel Huiqui, and a later long ball started another scoring play.

He made two saves against the Rangers in a 3-2 loss though, potentially opening the door for Ferrino to reclaim his starting spot.

Ferrino, 26, is tied for the seventh-most saves in the United Soccer League (41) and his efforts have covered up plenty of defensive mistakes. His play occasionally dips from the spectacular to the silly though, which is how he ended up with five yellow cards and a suspension.

That punishment gave Alvarez his first chance to play, and now Sola and Sanchez will have a decision to make before the Lights play their next game Saturday at Tulsa Roughnecks FC.

“It’s just a consequence. It was Ferrino being Ferrino,” Sanchez said. “He doesn’t (need) to do extra things.”

Penalty math

The Lights’ failed trick play on their late penalty kick against the Swope Park Rangers is already infamous for its audacity and its execution, since its failure cost the team a point on the road.

Before the play USL teams had converted penalty kicks at a 76 percent (51-of-67) clip this season, though Sanchez said the play he ran was 4-for-4 before Sunday.

Midfielder Carlos Alvarez lined up to take the kick with the club trailing by one but slid the ball to a charging Samuel Ochoa, whose subsequent shot hit the post. The two were both experienced penalty kick takers if the Lights had opted to play it straight, as Alvarez is 1-for-1 in his career and Ochoa is 5-for-7 in the USL.

Sola, though not on the sideline, was proud his team had the guts to try the trick play.

“Sure, we lost one point (but) the point is coming,” Sola said. “The team won more positive consequences from this.”

Injuries

Forward Juan Carlos Garcia, midfielder Matt Thomas and defenders Miguel Garduno and Nico Samayoa did not participate in drills during Tuesday’s practice. All are nursing lower-body injuries.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.