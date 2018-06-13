Lights FC partners with William Hill as official sports book

William Hill will offer multiple ways to bet on each Lights game and its app will feature live in-game wagering.

Steve Lewis, from Kansas City, watches a horse race on a TV monitor at the William Hill Race & Sports Book in The Plaza on Friday, March 18,2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid)

A branded sign is displayed outside a William Hill betting shop in London, Britain July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Men stand stand in line at the William Hill Race & Sports Book in the Plaza Hotel-Casino on Friday, March 18,2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

The Lights FC added another unique Las Vegas sponsor, announcing a partnership with William Hill as the team’s official sports book Wednesday.

William Hill, which has a mobile app, will offer multiple ways to bet on each Lights match and feature in-game wagering every time the club plays. Also, the sports book is giving away free $5 bets each time the Lights win a match at Cashman Field to all fans who register for a William Hill Mobile Sports account and use the promo code “LIGHTS.”

New account sign-ups require a minimum $100 deposit.

“William Hill is an ideal partner for a pro sports team in Las Vegas,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “The $5 free sports bet is one of the greatest sports promotions of all time. What other pro sports team pays its fans when it wins?”

