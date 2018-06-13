Lights FC partners with William Hill as official sports book

The Lights FC added another unique Las Vegas sponsor, announcing a partnership with William Hill as the team’s official sports book Wednesday.
William Hill, which has a mobile app, will offer multiple ways to bet on each Lights match and feature in-game wagering every time the club plays. Also, the sports book is giving away free $5 bets each time the Lights win a match at Cashman Field to all fans who register for a William Hill Mobile Sports account and use the promo code “LIGHTS.”
New account sign-ups require a minimum $100 deposit.
“William Hill is an ideal partner for a pro sports team in Las Vegas,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “The $5 free sports bet is one of the greatest sports promotions of all time. What other pro sports team pays its fans when it wins?”
More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.