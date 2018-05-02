Lights FC ready to band together if coaches get suspensions

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola and coach Isidro Sanchez were both suspended by the United Soccer League for Monday’s game at Real Monarchs SLC and any additional punishment will be announced this week.

Las Vegas Lights defender Miguel Garduno (33). Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie *Age: 26 *Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico *Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division) *Notable: Sports braces. Scored during the preseason.

The Lights FC sideline was noticeably different without technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola and coach Isidro Sanchez on Monday.

“It was so quiet,” defender Miguel Garduno said.

Sola and Sanchez were both suspended for the match that day, a 0-0 draw at Real Monarchs SLC, and remain in limbo while the United Soccer League decides on their full punishment for unspecified actions during last Friday’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC.

The Lights won’t comment on the alleged actions until the USL’s final ruling later this week, but Garduno knows the team will have to band together like it did Monday if the coaches have to serve more time.

“Myself, also (captain) Joel (Huiqui) and all the people on the field we had to gel because (Sola) was not there to scream at everyone,” Garduno said. “Everyone was helping. Everyone was pushing. It was a good feeling.”

While Esad Morina served as the Lights’ interim coach for Monday’s match, strength and conditioning coach Ricardo Barrios was the one yelling instructions on the sideline. The players on the bench also appeared to be more engaged during the game with Sola and Sanchez absent.

“You saw the tightness, the brotherhood we really have on this team,” midfielder Carlos Alvarez said.

With everyone pulling together the team was able to stay organized in the back after Marcelo Alatorre earned an early red card and left the team shorthanded for almost 80 minutes. The Lights didn’t concede a goal, and earned what Garduno called “a great point” because they were on the road, without Sola and Sanchez and playing on two days of rest (compared to the Monarchs’ eight).

“We know that we can fight with anything,” Garduno said.

Alatorre suspended

Alatorre will be suspended for the team’s game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field against the Tulsa Roughnecks because of the red card he earned Monday.

It will be the second straight game the Lights will lose a player to a red card. Defender Christian Torres had to miss the draw with the Monarchs.

The team is close to additional suspensions, as Huiqui and Garduno are one yellow card away from being forced to miss a game.

“One thing I have always talked about is that the people in this team are ready,” Garduno said. “I know they are ready for any … situation like a red card.”

Cinco de Mayo

The Lights are giving out luchador masks to the first 5,000 fans at their game Saturday. The team will also have Cinco de Mayo scarves for sale at Cashman Field for $20.

Lashbrook honored

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook was named Las Vegas’ Citizen of the Month at a city council meeting Wednesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.