Lights FC reveal shorts, player-incentive program

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had five of the team’s players take off white robes in front of the Plaza on Tuesday, revealing the shorts that go with the United League Soccer club’s inaugural kit.

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team logo during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC even revealed their shorts in style.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had five of the team’s players take off white robes in front of the Plaza on Tuesday, revealing the shorts that go with the United League Soccer club’s inaugural kit. The shorts are black with a pink stripe and feature the Plaza logo, Lights crest and BLK logo. BLK, a sportswear brand, produced the team’s jerseys, which will be unveiled Wednesday at a ceremony on the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas.

“They’re amazing,” Lights midfielder Oscar Hernandez said of the shorts.

The Lights also announced a player-incentive program during the shorts reveal at the Plaza, the team’s official hotel sponsor and postgame party destination. If the Lights win and score three or more goals during a home game, all players on the field will receive $100 in Plaza poker chips.

The program starts with the team’s first exhibition match against Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

“This is a commitment to win and to win with style,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said.

