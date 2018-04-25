Lights FC seeing plenty of yellow cards early in USL season

The Lights are in a three-way tie for the most yellow cards in the United Soccer League with 18 despite also being tied for the fewest matches played.

Yellow is one of the Lights FC’s official colors, and the team certainly plays like it.

The Lights (2-0-2) are in a three-way tie for the most yellow cards in the United Soccer League with 18 despite also being tied for the fewest matches played. The team was booked by the referees six times in its last match against Sacramento Republic FC, causing coach Isidro Sanchez to issue an explanation after the game.

“We are the most yellow-carded team. Why? Because we are the most intense,” Sanchez said. “So there’s a very thin line between being intense and being on time and being intense and being one second late.”

Almost all of the Lights’ yellow cards have come from attempted plays on the ball, as the team has been aggressive trying to regain possession from opponents. Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola calls the high number of bookings that come from that style “the sign of Chelis,” referring to his nickname.

“It’s not in our minds. We don’t go to the field and say ‘Today, let’s get a yellow card.’ But sometimes (Sola) says we’re really brave on the field. Because (our style is) very risky,” defender Miguel Garduno said. “Our mentality is first you have to win the ball to stop the play before they score. That’s our goal.”

Sola, who said all the cards were warranted, doesn’t plan to ease off anytime soon. All that yellow soon will have consequences for the Lights, though, as players earn a one-game suspension from the USL after their fifth yellow card.

Defender Joel Huiqui has four, and Garduno and forward Samuel Ochoa have three apiece.

“They are just playing the ball,” Sanchez said. “They are going to the ball but a little bit late.”

Quick turnaround

The Lights are coming off their second bye in three weeks, but after hosting San Antonio FC on Friday, they travel to Herriman, Utah, to face Real Monarchs SLC on Monday.

“It sucks, man. But there’s nothing we can do about it,” Ochoa said. “We just have to go out there and keep fighting. Hopefully we’ve got a good rhythm.”

Sanchez said he anticipates a lineup change for the second game to get some players extra rest.

Injuries

Midfielders Juan Jose Calderon (knee) and Alex Mendoza (knee) and forward Juan Carlos Garcia (knee) worked on the side at the Lights’ Wednesday practice.

Garcia, who injured his knee against Sacramento, said he doesn’t have any pain, so he probably will be available Friday.

Meeting of the minds

During the Lights’ bye week, Sanchez met with Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino before the latter’s game at the L.A. Galaxy.

Martino piloted Atlanta to the playoffs in its inaugural season last year, and the team is second in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

“It was very good,” Sanchez said of their talk.

Trading spaces

The Lights’ final day in their current office, a church downtown, is Friday. The team is moving into Zappos’ downtown offices Monday.

