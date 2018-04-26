Lights FC waiting on Samuel Ochoa’s first goal

The Lights striker has started the season in a slump, with no goals or assists in the team’s first four matches.

Las Vegas Lights FC’s Samuel Ochoa (37) reacts to an offside call against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Samuel Ochoa isn’t above saying he watches his own highlights. He just wishes he had more from this year to view.

The 31-year-old striker for the Lights FC has started this season in a slump, with no goals or assists to speak of in the team’s first four games. He’s not planning on making drastic changes to snap out of it though, he’s just keeping to his normal routine before the Lights play San Antonio FC at 8 p.m. Friday at Cashman Field.

“It’s just a matter of time. We all go through a few games without scoring a goal. Except (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” Ochoa joked. “It’s a long season. I’m not worried. I feel like if I don’t score I can help the team in different ways.”

Ochoa, who had eight goals and six assists in 27 matches for Sacramento Republic FC last year, rewatches his games to assess his play and right now he’s seeing a lot of failed opportunities.

There were two missed headers in the Lights’ third game against the Swope Park Rangers, and another header against Sacramento on April 14 that he sent right to the opposing goalkeeper. Coach Isidro Sanchez was hoping the matchup with Ochoa’s former team would get him over the hump but there was no such luck.

“I was sure!” Sanchez said. “I was sure against Sacramento!”

Still, his teammates fully believe it’s just a matter of time.

“The goals are going to come,” defender Miguel Garduno said. “Ochoa’s playing great.”

Sanchez compared the team’s plans to get Ochoa out of his slump to a basketball team trying to fix a shooter. Like a basketball player can work to fine tune his stroke and to get to his best spots on the court, the Lights are trying to help Ochoa with his positioning and his connection with teammates.

Sanchez also pointed out he is asking more of Ochoa defensively than any of his former teams have.

“He’s human and he’s getting tired with his many responsibilities,” Sanchez said. “When Ochoa goes that many minutes without scoring, yes it’s a lot for my striker. … But each day, each minute, he’s getting closer.”

Ochoa said he has watched some of his goals from previous years just to remind himself: ‘All right, that’s how you score.’ He’s been encouraged to keep shoot more with the hope that one ball will finally sneak through and get rid of his early-season funk.

“I’m just waiting for that goal to come,” Ochoa said. “As soon as that one comes I think they’ll start flowing is. I’m not in a rush but it’d be nice to get a goal on Friday.”

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.