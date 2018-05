Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks with Lights FC midfielder Alex Mendoza about his start to the season and his mentality when it comes to starting or coming off the bench.

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks with Lights FC midfielder Alex Mendoza about his start to the season and his mentality when it comes to starting or coming off the bench.

Check out the video above.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.