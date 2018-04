Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks to Lights FC defender Zak Drake about the team’s bye week, his stops around the world and his social media game.

Lights Out: One-on-one With Zak Drake

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks to Lights FC defender Zak Drake about the team’s bye week, his stops around the world and his social media game.

Check out the video above.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.