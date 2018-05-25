Lights FC/Soccer

Lights Out: Lights FC plays LA Galaxy II Saturday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2018 - 11:09 pm
 

Las Vegas Lights beat reporter Ben Gotz previews the club’s next game against the LA Galaxy II on Saturday.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Lights FC/Soccer
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like