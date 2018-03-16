Lights FC/Soccer

Lights Out: Rancho grad Angel Alvarez previews season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2018 - 5:22 pm
 

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks to Lights FC goalkeeper Angel Alvarez about the end of the preseason and the team’s upcoming first match at Fresno FC.

Check out the video above.

