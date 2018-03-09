Lights Out: Regular season looms on Lights FC

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks about how the Lights FC is trying to improve its defense and build team chemistry this preseason.
Check out the video above.
Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks about the Lights final preseason game and how the team is building chemistry in camp.
Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz talks about how the Lights FC is trying to improve its defense and build team chemistry this preseason.
Check out the video above.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like