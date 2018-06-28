Lights Out: Why did Lights FC run the PK trick play?

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz discusses the Lights FC’s penalty kick trick play against the Swope Park Rangers last Sunday and its fallout.
What. A. Finish!@SwopeRangers hold on to take all three points and move into fourth out West.#SPRvLV #USL pic.twitter.com/u4Pt3DNPAC
— USL (@USL) June 24, 2018
Check out the video above.
More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.