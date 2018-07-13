Lights FC/Soccer

Who will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup? — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2018 - 10:18 am
 

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz breaks down the World Cup third-place game and final and picks who he thinks will win it all.

Check out the video above.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

