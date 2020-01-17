Major League Rugby coming to Sam Boyd Stadium

The league announced on Thursday that Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 9 and Feb. 15-16.

Seattle Seawolves, right, and San Diego Legion players square off in a scrum Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the first half of the first ever Major League Rugby (MLR) match in the Pacific Northwest in Tukwila, Wash. MLR, which began the inaugural season a day earlier, has seven teams across the United States and will run their regular season through June. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Major League Rugby is coming to Las Vegas.

The event was originally scheduled to be at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fans who purchased original club level and general admission tickets through the Las Vegas Ballpark website will still have tickets honored at Sam Boyd Stadium. Guests who purchased reserved seating will be contacted by UNLVTickets and reissued seats in a comparable location at Sam Boyd.

Tickets through Ticketmaster site will be refunded, and fans will be directly contacted and asked to repurchase through UNLVtickets.com. Fans also will be offered a 15 percent discount for their inconvenience by using the code LVMLR.

Here is the official schedule for MLR Vegas Weekend:

Feb. 9

New England Free Jacks vs Rugby United New York, 1 p.m.

Feb. 15

Utah Warriors vs New England Free Jacks, 11:30 a.m.

Rugby United New York vs Austin Herd, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Toronto Arrows vs Houston SaberCats, 11:30 a.m.

San Diego Legion vs Colorado Raptors, 3 p.m.

