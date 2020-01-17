58°F
Sports

Major League Rugby coming to Sam Boyd Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2020 - 3:03 pm

Major League Rugby is coming to Las Vegas.

The league announced on Thursday that Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend will be at Sam Boyd Stadium on Feb. 9 and Feb. 15-16.

The event was originally scheduled to be at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fans who purchased original club level and general admission tickets through the Las Vegas Ballpark website will still have tickets honored at Sam Boyd Stadium. Guests who purchased reserved seating will be contacted by UNLVTickets and reissued seats in a comparable location at Sam Boyd.

Tickets through Ticketmaster site will be refunded, and fans will be directly contacted and asked to repurchase through UNLVtickets.com. Fans also will be offered a 15 percent discount for their inconvenience by using the code LVMLR.

Here is the official schedule for MLR Vegas Weekend:

Feb. 9

New England Free Jacks vs Rugby United New York, 1 p.m.

Feb. 15

Utah Warriors vs New England Free Jacks, 11:30 a.m.

Rugby United New York vs Austin Herd, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Toronto Arrows vs Houston SaberCats, 11:30 a.m.

San Diego Legion vs Colorado Raptors, 3 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

