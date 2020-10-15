Conor McGregor says he will return to UFC in January

UFC star Conor McGregor plans to return with a Jan. 23 rematch against Dustin Poirier, the former two-division champion said Wednesday on Twitter.

Wearing his new brown belt, Conor McGregor raises his arm after scoring a first round TKO of Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

UFC star Conor McGregor plans to return with a Jan. 23 rematch against Dustin Poirier, the former two-division champion said Wednesday on Twitter.

McGregor last fought when he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in January at T-Mobile Arena. The 32-year-old made the most recent of several retirement announcements in June.

The Irish superstar has been involved in a public dispute with UFC president Dana White about the date of his next fight.

McGregor has said he wants to fight on either the November or December pay-per-view events, but White has insisted those cards are full.

White said Wednesday the offer to fight Poirier on Jan. 23 was either a yes or no proposition.

McGregor posted an acceptance of the date and indicated he plans to follow up the fight against Poirier with a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

UFC officials have not announced a location for the Jan. 23 event. The organization has been hosting cards in Las Vegas and “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi without fans.

McGregor proposed his fight against Poirier take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd,” McGregor said in his tweet. “I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

McGregor knocked out Poirier in 1:46 when they first met at UFC 178 in 2014.

Poirier was quick to accept the rematch after McGregor’s tweet.

“Close to home for me on my birthday weekend!” the Louisiana native said. “What weight?”

Close to home for me on my birthday weekend! What weight? https://t.co/xLyWxWgFxh — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 14, 2020

Bout agreements have not been signed, according to a UFC official.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.